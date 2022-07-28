Update: 1 killed in four-vehicle crash on I-90 in Billings

Update 6:40 a.m. Thursday

A 59-year-old Billings man was killed in the four-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Cavalier when the highway patrol said a Dodge Ram pickup truck caused a chain reaction collision when the driver hit the rear end of a vehicle at a construction zone near mile marker 448 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.

The driver of the pickup, a 51-year-old Billings man, was injured in the crash.

Three other people in two vehicles escaped injury. They included a 44-year-old woman from Billings and a 14-year-old boy passenger in a Ford Expedition, and a 28-year-old woman from Crow Agency driving a Kenworth semi-trailer.

The patrol said the crash happened when the semi-trailer, the Cavalier, and the Expedition were all traveling in the left lane of the prewarning for the construction zone at a slow speed. The pickup truck was traveling at the same location at a higher speed. Investigators believe the pickup first hit the Expedition, which then collided with the Cavalier and both vehicles spun out of control. The pickup truck then hit the rear trailer of the semi.

A passerby started CPR on the driver of the Cavalier but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No names have been released.

_________________________________________________________________________

Original Report

BILLINGS - At least one person is dead in a fatal crash on Interstate 90 Wednesday night in Billings.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 5:42 p.m. at mile marker 448, which is between the South Billings Boulevard and South 27th Street exits.

The crash appeared to involve three vehicles.

A highway patrol trooper told MTN News that the deceased was a Billings man. One other person suffered a minor injury and was taken to a Billings hospital, according to the trooper.

The highway patrol suspects speed and driver impairment were factors in the crash.

Billings firefighters warned drivers to expect significant delays.

At 540pm firefighters were dispatched to I90 between S Blgs Blvd and S 27th St for a multiple vehicle accident with serious injury. Expect significant traffic delays in the area while the crash is investigated. — Billings Fire Department (@BillingsFire) July 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for details.