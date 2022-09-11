UPDATE: Armed standoff ends in Belgrade subdivision

UPDATE — According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, utilizing drones the suspect was found to be deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound. The drone was used shortly after 6:00pm Sunday. People who evacuated their homes can now return.

UPDATE, 1:35 p.m. — According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, the suspect is a 35-year-old man, and he has not responded to any communication effort.

The suspect has reportedly been shooting outside of the residence, with between 70 and 100 shots fired in the past couple of hours. Sheriff Springer says the man does not appear to be aiming at anything in particular, and area residents have been evacuated.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.



(first report)

BELGRADE — Law enforcement is currently working on a situation involving a barricaded subject where shots were fired on Red Barn Drive in the Landmark Subdivision in Belgrade.

According to a release, a shelter-in-place order has been issued for those in the nearby area. Neighbors affected have been notified and law enforcement is working on evacuating those residences.

Red Barn Drive is closed between Harvester Lane and Stockton Way.

"Please stay out of the area while this incident is ongoing. We appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this situation," the release states. "We will provide updates as soon as we can."

Agencies on scene include the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, and Montana Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.