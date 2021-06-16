Update: Evacuations ordered for fire south of Red Lodge

RED LODGE- — Update 10 p.m. Evacuations have been ordered in the following areas:

Areas south of Highway 308 from Red Lodge to Highway 72, east of 72 to the Wyoming border. This excludes the town of Bearcreek and Belfry.

The area west of Meeteetse Trail Road, and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp.

USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek, and Sheep Creek.

All campgrounds, dispersed camping and trailheads from the Lake Fork north to Red Lodge including the dispersed camping area just west of the Lake Fork Road

An evacuation warning has been issued for the town of Bearcreek.

Update 6:55 p.m. The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross shelter is located at the Red Lodge Civic Center, 215 14th St. W., and will provide a safe place to stay, meals, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. No reservations are required.

Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

(first report) Additional firefighters and other resources have been called to fight the rapidly expanding Robertson Draw fire 12 miles south of Red Lodge.

“We have about 80 personnel working on it at the moment, two type two crews, several engines including the Red Lodge fire engine, and our Custer Gallatin engine and multiple air resources. Starting tomorrow, a type two team will be arriving to take over management of this fire,” says Billy Chapman, the public information officer for Custer Gallatin National Forest, Tuesday afternoon in Red Lodge.

Chapman says a type two team is a team of firefighters who are better trained and better equipped to handle larger fires.

The wildfire broke out roughly 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

By Monday night, the fire was estimated at 50 acres, and by Tuesday morning it was estimated at 2,000 acres.

Chapman says that fire danger has been high due to the recent heat wave.

Evacuations have been issued to those in the immediate area.

“We have personnel down in the canyon now notifying people, knocking on doors, and leaving information on houses,” says Chapman.

As of Tuesday evening, no structures have been threatened, the cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no information on how contained the fire is.

Custer Gallatin National Forest service advises anyone with questions to call 406-290-3559.