Update: Missing Billings man who walked away from nursing home found safe

Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 13:20:40-04

Update 10:45 a.m. Friday

The Missing Endanger Person Advisory for David Dauenhauer has been canceled. He has been found and is safe. No other information was released.
Billings police are seeking help finding a man who walked away from a nursing home.

David Dauenhauer, 63, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a gray shirt with yellow socks and brown shoes.

He is non-verbal with several medical problems and needs a walker to get around.

Call Billings police at 406-657-8200 with any information on his whereabouts.

