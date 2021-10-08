Update: Missing Billings man who walked away from nursing home found safe

Update 10:45 a.m. Friday
The Missing Endanger Person Advisory for David Dauenhauer has been canceled. He has been found and is safe. No other information was released.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Billings police are seeking help finding a man who walked away from a nursing home.
David Dauenhauer, 63, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a gray shirt with yellow socks and brown shoes.
He is non-verbal with several medical problems and needs a walker to get around.
Call Billings police at 406-657-8200 with any information on his whereabouts.
