Update: Missing elderly Billings man found deceased

Posted at 9:57 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 14:35:41-04

Update 10:23 a.m. Wednesday

The Billings Police Department said the man was found deceased.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 9:55 a.m. Wednesday

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Roger Clifton Kephart has been canceled, according to a statement issued by authorities Wednesday morning.

"Roger has been located. Billings Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance," the statement said.

No other information was immediately released.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is searching for an elderly man who was last seen Monday night.

The department said it is "actively physically searching" 88-year-old Roger Kephart, who was last seen Monday in the area of his residence on Heritage Drive at 8:30 p.m.

Kephart suffers from dementia, police said on Twitter, and wandered away in the area. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 170 pounds, and was wearing long john pants and a button-up dark orange flannel.

Officers were using infrared drones to assist in the search.

Please call 406-657-8200 with any information.

