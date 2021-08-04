Update: Woman dies following downtown Billings crash

Update: Wednesday 8:20 a.m.
A 19-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, Billings police said in an update.
The crash scene on First Avenue North between North 11th Street and North 13th Street will remain closed through most of the morning Wednesday as the investigation continues.
First Report
A "serious" crash has closed North 11th Street through North 13th Street at First Avenue North through much of Tuesday night, according to Billings police.
The Billings Police Department is investigating the crash.
