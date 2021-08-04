Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Update: Woman dies following downtown Billings crash

items.[0].videoTitle
080321 1ST AVE N FATAL WIDE.jpg
MicrosoftTeams-image (76).png
MicrosoftTeams-image (75).png
080321 1ST AVE N FATAL TIPPED TR.jpg
080321 1ST AVE N FATAL TRUCK.jpg
Posted at 9:36 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 10:27:12-04

Update: Wednesday 8:20 a.m.

A 19-year-old woman died as a result of the crash, Billings police said in an update.

The crash scene on First Avenue North between North 11th Street and North 13th Street will remain closed through most of the morning Wednesday as the investigation continues.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

First Report

A "serious" crash has closed North 11th Street through North 13th Street at First Avenue North through much of Tuesday night, according to Billings police.

The Billings Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download your free copy today