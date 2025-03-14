Uptown Butte businesses prepare for busy St. Patrick's Day weekend

BUTTE — With Butte’s favorite holiday falling on a Monday this year, many restaurants, bars and businesses in Uptown are hoping for a wee bit of the luck of the Irish to have a busy and prosperous weekend.

“No shortage of cabbage here. Cabbage, cabbage, cabbage, cabbage, cabbage,” said Irish Johnny as he looked over his crates of cabbage.

St. Patrick’s Day was made for a restaurant like Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub on Main Street.

“We got the corned beef cooking around the clock, we’re polishing our glasses, we got plenty of beer, plenty of beer in stock,” said Irish Johnny.

Metals Sports Bar and Grill has the luck of both St. Patrick’s Day and state basketball tournaments to keep them busy.

“Last year it was incredible, and I would imagine it’s going to be—it'll be up there this year too,” said Metals owner Dave Andrews.

Monday’s parade will be passing right in front of Linda Mickelson’s shop, Abode on Park Street.

“You know, what, 80,000 people are probably in town; yeah, it’s fun, it’s a big deal and the parade goes right by,” said Linda Mickelson of Abode.

Like many restaurants and bars, Irish Johnny made sure to stock up on St. Patrick’s Day essentials—especially Guinness Stout.

“We were a little bit worried, we got some news from Ireland in the middle of December that there would be a shortage in Montana in the month of March,” said Irish Johnny. “We got a big, big delivery from Summit this morning, so I can assure Butte, I guarantee we’re not going to run out of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day.”