Uptown Butte transforms into '1923' film set as production continues in the Mining City

BUTTE — It’s "Lights! Camera! Action!" in Uptown Butte as the TV series "1923" resumes filming in several locations across town. Fake snow and vintage cars are sprinkled around the Mining City as the city is being transformed once again into a bygone time.

"They’re shooting in multiple different locations, but they’ve been so kind," says Melissa Kindt, the owner of Kinetic Fitness, a busy gym located across from the historic Finlen Hotel.

Kindt has been able to keep her business open during film production and her patrons and staff have been looking on from behind the scenes. They say they even caught a glimpse of a star two years ago during the first shoot.

"Oh my gosh! We saw Harrison Ford! Handsome Harrison Ford on his horse, freezing to death," says Jenny Ensley, a fitness instructor at Kinetic.

While it is exciting to see the stars, Ensley and her colleague Andrew Booth say they are also delighted to see how the crew works behind the scenes.

"It’s just really exciting to see kind of behind the scenes. They just blew a bunch of fake snow in," says Ensley.

The appearance of snow shocked Ensley's co-worker when he arrived to work.

"I was worried about having to come out and shovel the snow," says Andrew Booth as he and Ensley laugh.

They say dealing with parking has been a bit of an issue, but Ensley sees parking a few blocks from the gym as an opportunity to get more steps counted on her fitness watch.

A few blocks away, a film aficionado stands on the corner of Broadway and Main streets marveling at the giant lights.

"I always find this fascinating every time a film production comes into town, and even with what I’ve been told is a skeleton crew, still pretty complex. There’s a lot of people here and a lot of equipment," says Scott Gray, an onlooker and film lover.

And for the crew at Kinetic Fitness, they want to see more.

"Keep coming here! It’s been a lot of fun and Butte is such a charming little town and it’s just kind of cool to see it like, highlighted. It’s like fun," says Ensley.

"For surely," says Booth in agreement.