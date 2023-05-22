Uptown Butte Wells Fargo to be demolished, replaced by credit union

BUTTE - Butte's vacant Wells Fargo branch in Uptown will be replaced by a local credit union.

Clearwater Credit Union announced Friday it's moving its Uptown Butte location on East Granite Street just a half block over to the former Well Fargo building at Granite and Main streets.

Clearwater will begin demolishing the Wells Fargo branch, which has been closed for the past two years, to make room for its new building.

Clearwater says the new building will fit into Butte's historic architecture and is expected to be open by the fall of 2024.

