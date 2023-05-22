Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Uptown Butte Wells Fargo to be demolished, replaced by credit union

WELLS FARGO DEMO.jpg
John Emeigh
WELLS FARGO DEMO.jpg
Posted at 7:51 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 09:51:10-04

BUTTE - Butte's vacant Wells Fargo branch in Uptown will be replaced by a local credit union.

Clearwater Credit Union announced Friday it's moving its Uptown Butte location on East Granite Street just a half block over to the former Well Fargo building at Granite and Main streets.

Clearwater will begin demolishing the Wells Fargo branch, which has been closed for the past two years, to make room for its new building.

Clearwater says the new building will fit into Butte's historic architecture and is expected to be open by the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!