USPS to move some operations from Missoula to Spokane

MISSOULA — The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced plans on Tuesday to move some operations from the Missoula Post Office on Kent Street to Spokane.

The decision comes following what a news release describes as a “thorough business review and solicitation of public feedback on the facility’s future.”



The Kent Street facility will remain open with the USPS stating that it will be “modernized as a Local Processing Center (LPC).”

USPS says outgoing operations will move to the Spokane Processing and Distribution Center, noting that a majority of mail and packages are destined outside of the Missoula area to the rest of the world.



The USPS plans on investing over $12 million “which will result in expanded and streamlined package and mail processing and distribution capabilities for the facility,” the release states.

Some of the $12.2 million will be used to modernize the facility and to pay for deferred maintenance.

According to the USPS, “there will be no career layoffs as part of this initiative. All career bargaining unit reassignments, as well as any reduction in any number of pre-career employees, will be made in accordance with respective collective bargaining agreements.”



U.S. Senator Jon Tester released the following statement about the USPS decision to move some operations from Missoula to Spokane:

“While this shortsighted decision exemplifies how out of touch Postmaster DeJoy is with the challenges facing rural America, I’ll continue using every tool at my disposal to ensure that the Postal Service is held accountable to the people of Montana. Moving Missoula's outgoing mail processing operations out of state will hurt countless small businesses, veterans, and seniors that rely on timely delivery from USPS to stay afloat – and we’ve seen it proven time and time again with previous consolidations. Montanans of all political stripes have voiced their frustrations with this plan, which is why I’ll keep fighting to ensure that Montanans have a Postal Service they can rely on.”

