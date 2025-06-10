Vice President JD Vance reportedly sets down at Butte airport

BUTTE — Air Force Two touched down Tuesday afternoon at Butte's Bert Mooney Airport with Vice President JD Vance reported aboard.

An employee with Butte Aviation confirmed to MTN News that the vice president departed the aircraft and was whisked away in the motorcade, captured on video heading westbound on the interstate toward I-15 South.

Watch: Motorcade speeds through Mining City on the interstate

Motorcade speeds through Mining City on the interstate

The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction at the Bert Mooney Airport for Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.