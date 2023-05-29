Vietnam veterans remembered in Butte on Memorial Day

BUTTE — At the Mount Mariah Cemetery in Butte flags were displayed to honor the American Civil War veterans on Memorial Day, a day we remember all fallen troops who died in battle.

In Butte, there are many Vietnam veterans, a group that is aging and unfortunately, we are losing more and more of them every day.

“The World War II vets are few and far between and all well over 90 if there are any left and the Vietnam vets, the youngest Vietnam vet around is 67 years old, I’m 80, so it’s a matter of time,” said Mick Ringsak of Butte.

Ringsak, who served as a Captain in the Vietnam War, spoke during Butte’s Memorial Day ceremony in the Butte Civic Center. He recalled a 19-year-old soldier under his command who was killed in combat.

“I think of that about the young man all the time, you know it's in the back of your mind forever and it still bothers me now and now I’m the old man,” he said.

After the ceremony at the Civic Center, veterans went to the local cemeteries to further honor the veterans buried there. As veterans of the Vietnam War get older, they all will soon be gone just like veterans of the Civil War and Spanish American War.

“Over 58,000 Vietnam vets lost their lives in Vietnam so, hopefully, everyone appreciates the sacrifices made,” said Vietnam veteran Douglas Konold.