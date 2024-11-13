Volunteers needed to help finish affordable houses on Iron Street

BUTTE — In an effort to deal with Butte’s housing crisis, Habitat for Humanity is putting together seven homes. And they could really use the help of volunteers to get them done sooner.

“We’re trying to invite people to come in this holiday season and also just to make it so that families and individuals know that we can work together to do really challenging things,” said Barbara Miller with the National Affordable Housing Network.

The challenge has been to get more affordable housing in Butte for working-class families. Habitat and the Affordable Housing Network teamed up on this $4.5 million project to build a total of 17 homes off Iron Street. They started working on the first seven last summer and need volunteers to help on Saturdays.

The homeowners are required to also work on the homes they're purchasing, but many work long hours at their regular shops and could use help from volunteers.

“There’s a lot of folks that we’re in partnership with that work in healthcare or health services and their schedules are really hard; many are working mandatory overtime,” said Miller.

Some believe these homes improve this area.

“If you looked at what this used to look like, I grew up on Colorado Street and in a million years you’d never think there’s houses here. Just a waste of land before,” said Bill Sage of Arc Electric in Butte.

Those wishing to volunteer can show up Saturday or call (406) 560-3337.

“This kind of holiday season is a place to open up your heart and also feel that affection coming back by giving back to the community,” said Miller.