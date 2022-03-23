Volunteers wanted for spring cleaning in Butte

BUTTE — It feels like spring in Butte, and that means it’s time for some spring cleaning. Officials at the Butte Library are seeking volunteers to grab a broom and clean up the Mining City.

“When you walk around Uptown here, particularly on a Sunday morning, you see a lot of garbage and things left out,” said Butte Library Adult Services Librarian Shari Curtis.

The library is seeking volunteers to be part of The Cleaning Crew to spruce up Uptown.

“I figured there are plenty of people out there who want to clean up, so lets have a weekly thing where people can come and make their community better by making it look better,” said Curtis.

All are welcome to help, but she hopes many teens volunteer their time to this program.

“I’d love to see young people come out and get their hands dirty a little bit with their community, you know, get off the video games for a little while,” she said.

If you want to help the streets of Butte, organizers recommend bringing a good pair of work gloves and bring your own broom. It would also be helpful to bring a good shovel and bring some extra plastic bags.

“Butte has also been about caring for each other, so I just want to revive that spirit and keep it going for younger generations,” said Curtis.

Volunteers will meet at the library every Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.