BUTTE — MTN's John Emeigh takes a look at two mill levies voters will decide on in the May 7, 2024 election—a $200,000 levy for elementary school operational costs, and an $850,000 levy for safety improvements at Butte High School:
Voters in Butte to decide on two school levies for elementary and high school
Posted at 7:09 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 09:09:47-04
