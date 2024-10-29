Voters share thoughts on election as they drop off absentee ballots in Butte

BUTTE — Election season is upon us, and here in Butte Silver-Bow County voters have been trickling through the courthouse doors to drop off their ballots that were sent out a few weeks ago.

"When you hit the age of 18, it’s really nice to actually have your choice and your vote matter to the whole country and the state of Montana," says Gracie Peterson, a young voter and Tech student.

"I want my voice to be heard even though I’m just a housewife and mother of two. I just want things to be heard," says Sherri Snyder, a voter.

"Just another day and another piece of civic duty to do when you get right down to it," says Chris Cox. He wears an "I voted" sticker on his forehead as he leaves the courthouse after dropping off his ballot.

"Oh! So many people take this process far, far too seriously when you get right down to it, and just don’t take life too seriously. Don’t get in fights with people about whether they’re a Libertarian or a Republican or a Democrat. Show up. Fill out a piece of paper and move on with your life. We’ll get to do it again in a couple of years," says Cox.

"People need to get in the process and vote so that everybody knows that they’re Americans," says Snyder.

"All I gotta say is your vote matters. So, thank you!" says Peterson.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse before Nov. 5 and on Election Day at the Butte Civic Center.

