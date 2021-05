BUTTE — Butte is accepting walk-ins without appointments today for anyone who wants to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The clinic is going on at the Butte Civic Center until 3 p.m. today.

Health Department Director Karen Sullivan said they only had 700 people register for a vaccination for today’s clinic and they have about 400 doses available as of 9:30 a.m.

Vaccinations are open to anyone in the county 16 years old or older.