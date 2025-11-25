Walkerville residents invited to comment on how local government is run

WALKERVILLE - The small town of Walkerville, just north of Butte, has 11 chairs available in its city hall, but officials hope they have a packed house at an upcoming public meeting in which this small, independent community can have a voice in how they’d like to see it governed into the future.

“We want people to come, tell us what they think of the city of Walkerville, what’s worked for them, what hasn’t worked for them, what they’d like to see, what they don’t want to see,” Walkerville Study Commission Chair Suzzanne Nordwick said.

Your voice matters - Walkerville is holding a public hearing Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. to discuss the future of local government in this historic mining town

Walkerville seeks community input on local government future at upcoming meeting

A public hearing is set for Dec. 8th at 6 p.m.hosted by the Walkerville Local Government Study Commission. Under Montana law, towns can call for a study of how their local government works and propose changes.

“I’d like to see, number one, more engagement from people who live in Walkerville. In our recent election for the Ward One alderman position, the voter turnout was 17 percent,” Walkerville Alderman Clark Grant said.

Walkerville was established as a silver mining town in 1876 and has remained largely independent from Butte.

MTN NEWS

“My perspective is that we should kind of use it or not use it. We need to better utilize our local government for the betterment of our town of Walkerville,” Grant said.

A further public hearing will be held in April, and a final report will be issued in May, before it goes before the voters on Nov. 3rd.

“Some of our Founding Fathers said the government that’s closest to the people is the most important, and so is kind, that’s how the Walkerville government here is,” Nordwick said.