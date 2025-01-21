Warden at Montana State Prison on leave

DEER LODGE — The warden at the Montana State Prison has been placed on leave, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.

Montana State Prison Warden Jim Salmonsen is on leave from the prison, Department of Corrections Communications Director Carolynn Stocker told MTN News on Monday. However, when asked for a reason he was put on leave, Stocker said no additional information would be released.

Associate Warden Scott McNeil is now the acting warden at the prison, Stocker said.

Salmonsen, who is a Butte native, started working for the prison in 1989 and was named warden in 2020.

