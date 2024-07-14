Warm weather, cool music entertains thousands at Montana Folk Festival in Uptown Butte

BUTTE — Well, it’s the second day of the Montana Folk Festival and the music’s pumping and people are dancing and having a great time.

I asked some attendees, What’s your favorite part of this whole thing and why?

“I think it’s the people, the crowd, and the music,” said David Shaw of Havre.

Maranda Fahnestock of Butte said, “I think it’s great, I love seeing all these people travel to Butte and get the real experience of Butte at its most primal.”

Jim Mulcahy of Butte was enjoying the weather even though it was a very warm day: “It’s great, beautiful day, beautiful day, yeah, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”