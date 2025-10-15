Wednesday Headlines: Bozeman bears, baseball & prison water woes

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Chilly Showers for your Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana prison water leak enters fifth day with no fix

Manhattan Senior Center faces funding uncertainty amid government shutdown

Play ball! Bozeman high schools to launch baseball teams in spring 2026

Bozeman bears enter fall feeding frenzy before hibernation

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some fascinating historical facts about October 15:

Major Historical Events

1582 - The Gregorian Calendar was officially adopted in Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal, with the preceding 10 days literally disappearing from history (October 4 was followed by October 15).

1066 - Following the death of Harold II at the Battle of Hastings, Edgar the Ætheling was proclaimed King of England by the Witan, though he was never crowned and conceded power to William the Conqueror two months later.

1793 - Queen Marie Antoinette of France was tried, convicted, and condemned to death (she was executed the following day).

1917 - Famous World War I spy Mata Hari was executed by firing squad in France.

1965 - Major antiwar demonstrations across the United States drew 100,000 people in 40 cities, including the first legal consequences for draft card burning.

1987 - The Great Storm of 1987 hit the UK after a BBC weather forecaster famously told viewers not to worry about it—now considered the most spectacular weather mis-forecast in history.

2008 - The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 733.08 points (7.87%), the second-worst percentage drop in the Dow's history.

Notable Births

70 BC - Virgil, Roman poet (author of the Aeneid)

1844 - Friedrich Nietzsche, German philosopher (wrote his autobiography "Ecce Homo" on his 44th birthday in 1888)

1917 - Arthur Schlesinger Jr., Pulitzer Prize-winning historian

1924 - Lee Iacocca, legendary American automobile executive who saved Chrysler Corporation

1926 - Michel Foucault, influential French philosopher and historian

1931 - A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, "People's President" of India and renowned scientist

1943 - Penny Marshall, actress and director

1959 - Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

Notable Deaths

2018 - Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist

1946 - Hermann Göring, Nazi leader (committed suicide hours before his scheduled execution)

1987 - Thomas Sankara, revolutionary leader of Burkina Faso, assassinated

1993 - Nelson Mandela and F.W. de Klerk were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (announced on this date)

Other Facts

October 15 is also known as Global Handwashing Day and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day in the United States and Canada.

The date has witnessed everything from the first manned hot air balloon flight (1753) to Thomas Edison forming the Edison Electric Light Company (1878)!

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

