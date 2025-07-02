Wednesday Headlines: County camping, Hoot Owl restrictions, Butte firework show

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, July 2, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Travelers Face High Rental Car Prices in Bozeman—A Necessity for Yellowstone Adventures

Massive Fireworks Shells and Team Spirit: Behind the Scenes of Butte’s 3rd of July Show

Hoot Owl restrictions in effect to protect fish populations in Southwest Montana

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting factoids about July 2:

Mexican Independence Day: July 2 is celebrated as the Day of the Declaration of Independence in Mexico, marking the beginning of the war for independence from Spain in 1810. Second Continental Congress: On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress officially voted in favor of independence from Great Britain, paving the way for the Declaration of Independence, which was adopted two days later. Birth of Famous Individuals: Notable figures born on this date include American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan (1986), English actress Olivia Thirlby (1986), and American actor-director Dave Franco (1985). Famous Events: On July 2, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law, prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. National Days: In the United States, July 2 is recognized as National Anisette Day, a day to enjoy the sweet, licorice-flavored liqueur. NASA Milestone: On July 2, 1976, the United States launched Viking 1, the first spacecraft to successfully land on Mars and transmit data back to Earth. World UFO Day: July 2 is recognized by some as World UFO Day, promoting awareness about unidentified flying objects and encouraging people to look up to the sky for potential sightings. Sports History: On this date in 1999, the NBA introduced a new rule allowing teams to trade players without needing to wait until a certain date, changing the dynamics of player transactions.

