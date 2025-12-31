Wednesday Headlines: Dec. 31, 2025

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025:

Wednesday morning forecast: Dec. 31, 2025

THAT’S INTERESTING:

🏛️ Notable Historical Events for December 31st -

Political & Military Events

1600 - The British East India Company was chartered

1775 - Patriots under Benedict Arnold and General Richard Montgomery failed to capture Quebec City; Montgomery was killed in the attempt

1862 - USS Monitor sank in a storm off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

1958 - Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country, paving the way for Castro's revolution

1991 - The Soviet Union officially ceased to exist; Russia and former Soviet republics declared independence

1999 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin resigned; Vladimir Putin became acting president

1999 - Control of the Panama Canal was transferred from the United States to Panama

Technological & Scientific Milestones

1879 - Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of his electric light bulb in Menlo Park, New Jersey

1907 - The first ball drop occurred in Times Square, New York, starting the famous New Year's Eve tradition

2019 - Wuhan officials reported an outbreak of unusual pneumonia (later identified as COVID-19)

🎂 Famous Birthdays

Entertainment & Arts

Anthony Hopkins (1937) - Welsh actor, one of the greatest actors of his generation

Val Kilmer (1959) - American actor known for "Top Gun," "The Doors," and "Batman Forever"

Ben Kingsley (1943) - British actor, Academy Award winner for "Gandhi"

Tim Matheson (1947) - American actor known for "Animal House" and "The West Wing"

Bebe Neuwirth (1958) - American actress, known for "Cheers" and "Frasier"

John Denver (1943) - American singer-songwriter and humanitarian

Sports

Alex Ferguson (1941) - Legendary Scottish football manager of Manchester United

Donna Summer (1948) - Queen of Disco, influential American singer

Historical Figures

George Marshall (1880) - American general and statesman, Nobel Peace Prize winner

Elizabeth Arden (1878) - Canadian-American entrepreneur who founded the cosmetics empire

⚱️ Notable Deaths

Recent Celebrity Deaths

Betty White (2021) - Beloved American actress and comedian, age 99

James Avery (2013) - American actor, known as Uncle Phil on "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Edward Herrmann (2014) - American actor and narrator

Wayne Rogers (2015) - American actor, known for "M A S*H"

S*H" William Christopher (2016) - American actor, Father Mulcahy on "MAS*H"

Sports Legends

Roberto Clemente (1972) - Legendary Puerto Rican baseball player died in plane crash while on humanitarian mission

Historical Figures

Jean-François Marmontel (1799) - French historian and writer

Woody Strode (1994) - American athlete and pioneering Black actor in Western films

🔍 Fun Facts

December 31st is the 365th day of the year (366th in leap years)

People born on this day are Capricorns ♑

It's the last day of the year, making it significant for reflection and celebration worldwide

The Times Square Ball Drop tradition has continued for over 115 years since 1907

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

