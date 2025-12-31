Wednesday Headlines: Dec. 31, 2025

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
WinCo Foods to build new grocery store at Butte Plaza Mall
Warm weather delays Bozeman ice rink season at local parks
Haven sees an increase in domestic violence survivors seeking help in Bozeman area
Montana launches trapper apprentice program to make learning to trap easier
THAT’S INTERESTING:
🏛️ Notable Historical Events for December 31st -
Political & Military Events
- 1600 - The British East India Company was chartered
- 1775 - Patriots under Benedict Arnold and General Richard Montgomery failed to capture Quebec City; Montgomery was killed in the attempt
- 1862 - USS Monitor sank in a storm off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
- 1958 - Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista fled the country, paving the way for Castro's revolution
- 1991 - The Soviet Union officially ceased to exist; Russia and former Soviet republics declared independence
- 1999 - Russian President Boris Yeltsin resigned; Vladimir Putin became acting president
- 1999 - Control of the Panama Canal was transferred from the United States to Panama
Technological & Scientific Milestones
- 1879 - Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of his electric light bulb in Menlo Park, New Jersey
- 1907 - The first ball drop occurred in Times Square, New York, starting the famous New Year's Eve tradition
- 2019 - Wuhan officials reported an outbreak of unusual pneumonia (later identified as COVID-19)
🎂 Famous Birthdays
Entertainment & Arts
- Anthony Hopkins (1937) - Welsh actor, one of the greatest actors of his generation
- Val Kilmer (1959) - American actor known for "Top Gun," "The Doors," and "Batman Forever"
- Ben Kingsley (1943) - British actor, Academy Award winner for "Gandhi"
- Tim Matheson (1947) - American actor known for "Animal House" and "The West Wing"
- Bebe Neuwirth (1958) - American actress, known for "Cheers" and "Frasier"
- John Denver (1943) - American singer-songwriter and humanitarian
Sports
- Alex Ferguson (1941) - Legendary Scottish football manager of Manchester United
- Donna Summer (1948) - Queen of Disco, influential American singer
Historical Figures
- George Marshall (1880) - American general and statesman, Nobel Peace Prize winner
- Elizabeth Arden (1878) - Canadian-American entrepreneur who founded the cosmetics empire
⚱️ Notable Deaths
Recent Celebrity Deaths
- Betty White (2021) - Beloved American actress and comedian, age 99
- James Avery (2013) - American actor, known as Uncle Phil on "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
- Edward Herrmann (2014) - American actor and narrator
- Wayne Rogers (2015) - American actor, known for "MAS*H"
- William Christopher (2016) - American actor, Father Mulcahy on "MAS*H"
Sports Legends
- Roberto Clemente (1972) - Legendary Puerto Rican baseball player died in plane crash while on humanitarian mission
Historical Figures
- Jean-François Marmontel (1799) - French historian and writer
- Woody Strode (1994) - American athlete and pioneering Black actor in Western films
🔍 Fun Facts
- December 31st is the 365th day of the year (366th in leap years)
- People born on this day are Capricorns ♑
- It's the last day of the year, making it significant for reflection and celebration worldwide
- The Times Square Ball Drop tradition has continued for over 115 years since 1907
