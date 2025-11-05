Wednesday Headlines: Election 2025, Dino rescue, Vietnam memorial

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025:

Wednesday forecast: Overnight showers and wind

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte East Middle School honors Vietnam War casualties with permanent memorial display

Bozeman Sinclair dinosaur's Halloween adventure brings community together

Bozeman businesses step up to help residents affected by SNAP benefit disruption

Unofficial results from the Gallatin County Municipal 2025 Election:

BOZEMAN:

Mayor - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one

* Douglas Fischer - 6,886

John Meyer - 2,959

Brendan O'Connor - 1,376

For Bozeman City Commission, 4-year term, vote for two

Eli Anselmi - 2,007

Roger Blank - 2,407

* Emma Bode - 5,420

Trevor Nameniuk - 1,591

* Alison Sweeney - 5,265

Emily Talago - 3,612

For Municipal Court Judge - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one

* J. Colleen Herrington 8,227

Bozeman Water Adequacy Initiative

For - 3,239

* Against - 8,052

BELGRADE:

Belgrade City Council Ward 1

Renae Biery Mattimoe

Belgrade City Council Ward 2

Kristine Menicucci

Belgrade City Council Ward 2 (Special)

Erin Bell

Belgrade City Council Ward 3

Jason Guffey

Mayor of Belgrade

Michael Meis

Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 bond Question No. 1

$6,630,000.00

Yes - 1,972

* No - 3,518

Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 Bond Question No. 2

$5,000,000.00

Yes - 1,739

* No - 3,758

Belgrade City Charter Amendment, Mayor's term from 2 years to 4 years

For - 794

* Against - 1,108

WEST YELLOWSTONE:

For Council Member, Town of West Yellowstone, 4-year term, vote for 3

* Brian Benike - 61

Lisa Griffith - 44

* Jeff McBirnie - 56

* Brock Wilson - 77

MANHATTAN - no results at this time, not contested

Manhattan Town Council At-large, vote for 2

* Steffan Simpkins

* Joshua Sinnema

THREE FORKS - no results at this time

Mayor of Three Forks

*Randy Johnston

Three Forks City Council, vote for 3

* Garret Buchanan

* Robert Buchholz

* Reagan Hooton

Three Forks City Council (Special) vote for 2

* Gene Townsend

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for November 5th

1605 - The Gunpowder Plot

The famous failed assassination attempt against King James I of England and the British Parliament was discovered. This event is still commemorated as Guy Fawkes Night in the UK.

1733 - Press Freedom

The first issue of the "New York Weekly Journal" was published by John Peter Zenger, marking an important moment in American press freedom.

1862 - U.S.-Dakota War

In Minnesota, 303 Dakota men were sentenced to death following the U.S.-Dakota War. President Abraham Lincoln later commuted most sentences, but 38 men were executed in what remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.

1872 - Women's Suffrage

Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting illegally in the presidential election, becoming a pivotal moment in the women's suffrage movement.

1917 - Bolshevik Revolution

The Soviet state was established in Russia with the Bolshevik Revolution, leading to the creation of the Soviet Union.

1940 - FDR's Third Term

Franklin D. Roosevelt was re-elected for an unprecedented third term as U.S. President, promising to maintain American neutrality in foreign wars.

1968 - Nixon Elected

Richard Nixon defeated Vice President Hubert Humphrey in one of the closest elections in U.S. history.

1994 - Boxing History

George Foreman, at age 45, defeated Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight boxing champion in history.

2006 - Saddam Hussein

Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death by hanging for crimes against humanity.

2009 - Fort Hood Shooting

A mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, by U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan resulted in 13 deaths and numerous injuries.

2024 - Historic Election

Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation.

Notable Births

1779 - Washington Allston, American painter and poet

1850 - Ella Wheeler Wilcox, American author and poet

1855 - Eugene V. Debs, American labor leader and socialist

1885 - Will Durant, American historian and philosopher, Pulitzer Prize winner

1892 - J.B.S. Haldane, British scientist and geneticist

1911 - Roy Rogers, American actor and singer

1960 - Tilda Swinton, British actress

1963 - Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor

Notable Deaths

1605 - Guy Fawkes (executed for the Gunpowder Plot)

1879 - James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish physicist

1956 - Art Tatum, American jazz pianist

1989 - Vladimir Horowitz, Russian-American classical pianist

2013 - Lou Reed, American musician and Velvet Underground founder

2013 - Charlie Trotter, famous Chicago chef (died of brain aneurysm at age 54)

Cultural Observances

Guy Fawkes Night (United Kingdom) - Commemorating the failed Gunpowder Plot

Love Your Red Hair Day - Celebrating natural red hair

World Tsunami Awareness Day - UN-designated day for disaster preparedness

