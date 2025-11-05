Wednesday Headlines: Election 2025, Dino rescue, Vietnam memorial

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Butte East Middle School honors Vietnam War casualties with permanent memorial display
Bozeman Sinclair dinosaur's Halloween adventure brings community together
Bozeman businesses step up to help residents affected by SNAP benefit disruption
Unofficial results from the Gallatin County Municipal 2025 Election:
BOZEMAN:
Mayor - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one
* Douglas Fischer - 6,886
John Meyer - 2,959
Brendan O'Connor - 1,376
For Bozeman City Commission, 4-year term, vote for two
Eli Anselmi - 2,007
Roger Blank - 2,407
* Emma Bode - 5,420
Trevor Nameniuk - 1,591
* Alison Sweeney - 5,265
Emily Talago - 3,612
For Municipal Court Judge - City of Bozeman, 4-year term, vote for one
* J. Colleen Herrington 8,227
Bozeman Water Adequacy Initiative
For - 3,239
* Against - 8,052
BELGRADE:
Belgrade City Council Ward 1
Renae Biery Mattimoe
Belgrade City Council Ward 2
Kristine Menicucci
Belgrade City Council Ward 2 (Special)
Erin Bell
Belgrade City Council Ward 3
Jason Guffey
Mayor of Belgrade
Michael Meis
Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 bond Question No. 1
$6,630,000.00
Yes - 1,972
* No - 3,518
Belgrade Elementary School District No. 44 Bond Question No. 2
$5,000,000.00
Yes - 1,739
* No - 3,758
Belgrade City Charter Amendment, Mayor's term from 2 years to 4 years
For - 794
* Against - 1,108
WEST YELLOWSTONE:
For Council Member, Town of West Yellowstone, 4-year term, vote for 3
* Brian Benike - 61
Lisa Griffith - 44
* Jeff McBirnie - 56
* Brock Wilson - 77
MANHATTAN - no results at this time, not contested
Manhattan Town Council At-large, vote for 2
* Steffan Simpkins
* Joshua Sinnema
THREE FORKS - no results at this time
Mayor of Three Forks
*Randy Johnston
Three Forks City Council, vote for 3
* Garret Buchanan
* Robert Buchholz
* Reagan Hooton
Three Forks City Council (Special) vote for 2
* Gene Townsend
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events for November 5th
1605 - The Gunpowder Plot
- The famous failed assassination attempt against King James I of England and the British Parliament was discovered. This event is still commemorated as Guy Fawkes Night in the UK.
1733 - Press Freedom
- The first issue of the "New York Weekly Journal" was published by John Peter Zenger, marking an important moment in American press freedom.
1862 - U.S.-Dakota War
- In Minnesota, 303 Dakota men were sentenced to death following the U.S.-Dakota War. President Abraham Lincoln later commuted most sentences, but 38 men were executed in what remains the largest mass execution in U.S. history.
1872 - Women's Suffrage
- Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting illegally in the presidential election, becoming a pivotal moment in the women's suffrage movement.
1917 - Bolshevik Revolution
- The Soviet state was established in Russia with the Bolshevik Revolution, leading to the creation of the Soviet Union.
1940 - FDR's Third Term
- Franklin D. Roosevelt was re-elected for an unprecedented third term as U.S. President, promising to maintain American neutrality in foreign wars.
1968 - Nixon Elected
- Richard Nixon defeated Vice President Hubert Humphrey in one of the closest elections in U.S. history.
1994 - Boxing History
- George Foreman, at age 45, defeated Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight boxing champion in history.
2006 - Saddam Hussein
- Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death by hanging for crimes against humanity.
2009 - Fort Hood Shooting
- A mass shooting at Fort Hood, Texas, by U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan resulted in 13 deaths and numerous injuries.
2024 - Historic Election
- Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. Congress, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation.
Notable Births
- 1779 - Washington Allston, American painter and poet
- 1850 - Ella Wheeler Wilcox, American author and poet
- 1855 - Eugene V. Debs, American labor leader and socialist
- 1885 - Will Durant, American historian and philosopher, Pulitzer Prize winner
- 1892 - J.B.S. Haldane, British scientist and geneticist
- 1911 - Roy Rogers, American actor and singer
- 1960 - Tilda Swinton, British actress
- 1963 - Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor
Notable Deaths
- 1605 - Guy Fawkes (executed for the Gunpowder Plot)
- 1879 - James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish physicist
- 1956 - Art Tatum, American jazz pianist
- 1989 - Vladimir Horowitz, Russian-American classical pianist
- 2013 - Lou Reed, American musician and Velvet Underground founder
- 2013 - Charlie Trotter, famous Chicago chef (died of brain aneurysm at age 54)
Cultural Observances
- Guy Fawkes Night (United Kingdom) - Commemorating the failed Gunpowder Plot
- Love Your Red Hair Day - Celebrating natural red hair
- World Tsunami Awareness Day - UN-designated day for disaster preparedness
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.