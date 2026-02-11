Wednesday Headlines: February 11, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026:
TOP HEADLINES:
Dillon man sentenced to prison for raping unconscious woman
Butte woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run
Bozeman creates Valentine's experiences for singles with 66.5% unmarried rate
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events for February 11th
Ancient & Medieval Times
- 660 BC: Traditional founding date of Japan by Emperor Jimmu
- 55 AD: Death of Britannicus, heir to the Roman Empire, clearing the way for Nero to become Emperor
- 1144: Robert of Chester completes the first Arabic-to-Latin translation of alchemical texts, marking the birth of Western alchemy
Revolutionary Moments
- 1858: First recorded apparition of the Virgin Mary to Bernadette Soubirous in Lourdes, France
- 1929: Vatican City becomes an independent state through the Lateran Treaty
- 1979: The Iranian Revolution establishes an Islamic theocracy under Ayatollah Khomeini
- 1990: Nelson Mandela is released from prison after 27 years, marking a pivotal moment in ending apartheid in South Africa
World War II & Cold War
- 1945: The Yalta Conference concludes, where Allied leaders Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin shaped post-war Europe
- 1971: The Seabed Arms Control Treaty is signed, prohibiting nuclear weapons on ocean floors
Modern Political Milestones
- 2013: Pope Benedict XVI announces his resignation, becoming the first pope to step down since 1415
- 2020: WHO officially names the coronavirus outbreak COVID-19
Notable Births
Scientific & Innovation Giants
- 1847: Thomas Edison - One of history's most prolific inventors, creating the practical light bulb, phonograph, and motion picture camera
- 1915: Richard Hamming - Mathematician who developed error-correcting codes fundamental to computer science
Entertainment Icons
- 1969: Jennifer Aniston - Beloved actress known for "Friends" and numerous films
- 1982: Natalie Dormer - Actress known for "Game of Thrones" and "The Hunger Games"
- 1926: Leslie Nielsen - Comedy legend known for "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun" series
Political Leaders
- 1800: William Henry Fox Talbot - Pioneer of photography and inventor of the calotype process
- 1986: Gabriel Boric - Current President of Chile
Significant Deaths
Historical Figures
- 55: Britannicus - Roman heir whose mysterious death cleared Nero's path to power
- 1650: René Descartes - French philosopher and mathematician, "father of modern philosophy"
- 1868: Léon Foucault - French physicist who demonstrated Earth's rotation with the Foucault pendulum
Modern Icons
- 2012: Whitney Houston - Legendary singer found dead at age 48, shocking the music world on the eve of the Grammy Awards
- 2010: Alexander McQueen - Influential British fashion designer
- 1963: Sylvia Plath - Acclaimed poet and novelist
Cultural Significance & Observances
February 11 is celebrated as:
- National Inventors' Day in the United States (honoring Edison's birthday)
- International Day of Women and Girls in Science
- World Day of the Sick (Catholic observance)
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.