Wednesday Headlines: February 18, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Grandfather charged with negligent homicide in toddler's death in Beaverhead County

37-pound marijuana seizure in Belgrade raises questions about Montana’s black market

Proposed six-story development on Church Avenue draws mixed reactions from Bozeman residents

Deer Lodge airport receives nearly $14 million in federal funding for major upgrades

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for February 18th

1930 - Pluto Discovered: Clyde Tombaugh discovered the dwarf planet Pluto at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona. This discovery expanded our understanding of the solar system and remained classified as the ninth planet until 2006.

1917 - Russian Revolution Begins: The first major strike of the Russian "February Revolution" started at the giant Putilov factory in Petrograd, marking the beginning of events that would topple the Tsarist regime.

1791 - Vermont Joins the Union: Congress passed a law admitting Vermont to the United States, effective March 4, after the state had existed for 14 years as a largely unrecognized independent entity.

1965 - Civil Rights Tragedy: Church deacon Jimmie Lee Jackson was beaten and shot during a peaceful march in Marion, Alabama. His death 8 days later inspired the historic Selma to Montgomery marches.

1972 - Death Penalty Banned in California: The California Supreme Court voted 6-1 against the death penalty in People v. Anderson, making it illegal in the state and commuting all death row sentences to life imprisonment.

2014 - Ukrainian Revolution: The Ukrainian Revolution of 2014 began with violent events in Kiev between protesters, riot police, and unknown shooters, culminating five days later in President Viktor Yanukovych's ouster.

🎭 Cultural & Sports Milestones

1928 - Sonja Henie of Norway won her first of three consecutive women's figure skating gold medals at the St. Moritz Winter Olympics.

1977 - The Space Shuttle Enterprise test vehicle made its maiden "flight" carried atop a Boeing 747.

1983 - The tragic Wah Mee Massacre occurred in Seattle's Chinatown, where 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club.

2001 - NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. died at age 49 in a last-lap crash during the 43rd Daytona 500, shocking the racing world.

2006 - Shani Davis became the first Black athlete to win an individual gold medal in Winter Olympics history, capturing the men's 1,000-meter speedskating race in Turin, Italy.

🎂 Notable Births (February 18th Babies)

Yoko Ono (1933) - Artist, musician, and peace activist

John Travolta (1954) - Actor and dancer

Cybill Shepherd (1950) - Actress

Vanna White (1957) - TV personality (Wheel of Fortune)

Toni Morrison (1931-2019) - Nobel Prize-winning author

Dennis DeYoung (1947) - Musician (Styx)

Irma Thomas (1941) - Singer, "Soul Queen of New Orleans"

⚰️ Notable Deaths

Dale Earnhardt Sr. (2001) - NASCAR driver, died in racing accident

Funmilayo Anikulapo Kuti (1977) - Nigerian women's rights activist and mother of Fela Kuti, died during military raid

🔍 Fun Facts

If you were born on February 18th, you were likely conceived around May 28th of the previous year

February birthstone: Amethyst (symbolizing stubborn and daring personalities)

Birth flowers: Violets (loyalty and faithfulness) and Primroses (youthful love)

This date commemorates the birthday of Don Luis Muñoz-Marín in Puerto Rico

