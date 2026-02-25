Wednesday Headlines: February 25, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Lima mother, grandfather plead not guilty in death of disabled toddler found decomposed in bedroom

Owners of historic Butte buildings eager to preserve buildings with federal grant

Gianforte talks tax policy, think tank discusses constitutional revision at Helena dinner

WHAT'S HAPPENING:

Community Calendar: Bozeman & Butte, Montana — Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Public Skate

The Ressler Rink at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds opens its ice to the public for an afternoon skating session. Check-in at the Ticket Booth is required prior to skating, and skate rentals are available on-site.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 11:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Ressler Rink – Gallatin County Fairgrounds, Bozeman, MT 59715

Cost: Adults $10; Youth $7; Ages 5 and under free. Skate rental $5 per pair.

Memory Cafe

Memory Cafe offers social interaction and activities for people with dementia and their care partners in a safe, welcoming environment. Registration is required — call Suzanne at (406) 860-8865 to sign up.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Bozeman Public Library – Community Room, 626 East Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Cost: Not listed. Contact the organizer for details.

Midweek Eats – Quick Comfort

The Bozeman Public Library's Kitchen Table hosts this all-ages Creative Labs cooking event focused on making cozy comfort foods in under an hour. No experience required.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Bozeman Public Library – The Kitchen Table, 626 East Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Cost: Not listed. Contact the library for details.

Chamber Business During Hours

The Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a Business During Hours networking event at the EVEN Hotel near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. This is a recurring chamber networking opportunity for local business professionals.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: EVEN Hotel – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, 406 Belgrade Blvd., Belgrade, MT 59714

Cost: Not listed. Contact the Chamber for details.

Black History Month Film Series: "Soul"

Montana State University's Student Commons presents the final installment of its Black History Month Film Series, screening the Pixar film "Soul." The series invites attendees to engage in powerful storytelling exploring identity, belonging, creativity, grief, resistance, and community.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: MSU Procrastinator Theater, Strand Union Building, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT 59715

Cost: Not listed. Contact MSU Student Commons at (406) 994-2933 for details.

Screening of Matthew Barney's "Redoubt" with Talk by Betsy Gaines Quammen and Doug Smith

Tinworks Art at the Rialto presents a special screening of artist Matthew Barney's film "Redoubt," followed by a conversation with historian and writer Betsy Gaines Quammen and renowned wildlife biologist Doug Smith, who led the Yellowstone Wolf Project for nearly three decades. Quammen and Smith will discuss the myths, controversies, and characters featured in Barney's film.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: Screening 5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.; Conversation begins 7:30 p.m.

Location: Tinworks at The Rialto, 10 West Main Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Cost: $25

Bear Skin Community SkiMo Race Series

Racers blast off under the evening sky up Bear Canyon in this classic ski mountaineering (SkiMo) race series. Participants stride for the fastest time and bragging rights — goofy costumes are encouraged.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: Evening (exact start time listed as TBD)

Location: Bear Canyon, Bozeman, MT

Cost: TBD. More details at https://my.raceresult.com/318760/registration

Trivia Night at Shine

SHINE Beer Sanctuary hosts its weekly Wednesday night trivia event. Teams compete for fun in a lively brewery atmosphere.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: SHINE Beer Sanctuary, Bozeman, MT

Cost: Not listed. Contact SHINE Beer Sanctuary for details.

AC Benchmark Live Music | Kailey Marie

Singer-songwriter Kailey Marie performs live at the AC Hotel's Benchmark bar, located on the sixth floor with views of downtown Bozeman. This is a weekly Wednesday live music event.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: AC Benchmark, 6th Floor, AC Hotel, 110 N. Tracy Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715

Cost: Not listed. Contact AC Hotel for details.

Neko Case: Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour with Destroyer

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Neko Case performs live at The ELM in Bozeman on her Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour, joined by Canadian indie rock band Destroyer. Case is a multi-talented force in modern music known for her artistic fearlessness and creative depth.

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: The ELM, Bozeman, MT

Cost: Visit https://logjampresents.com/event/neko-case-72922/ for ticket information.

