Wednesday Headlines: February 4, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, 4, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Wednesday morning forecast: Feb. 4, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana paleontologist Jack Horner named in Epstein files

Montana paleontologist Jack Horner named in Epstein files

Belgrade PD Officer Surprised by nearly 100 "get well soon" cards from Arizona

Belgrade Officer get well cards

’Really Inconvenient’: Bear Canyon Families Adjust to I-90 Closure

Bear Canyon Closure

NorthWestern Energy takes public comment on new Integrated Resource Plan

NorthWestern Energy takes public comment on new Integrated Resource Plan

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting historical facts, events, notable births and deaths for February 4th throughout history:

Events

1789: The U.S. Electoral College unanimously elects George Washington as the first President of the United States.

1861: The Apache Wars begin in Arizona and New Mexico.

1938: Adolf Hitler seizes control of the German army and places Nazi officers in top posts.

1945: The Yalta Conference, a meeting between Winston Churchill, Joseph Stalin, and Franklin D. Roosevelt to discuss the post-World War II reorganization of Germany and Europe, begins.

1974: Patricia Hearst, the 19-year-old daughter of publisher Randolph Hearst, is kidnapped from her Berkeley, California, apartment by the Symbionese Liberation Army.

2004: Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook from his Harvard dorm room.

Notable Births

1902: Charles Lindbergh, American aviator who made the first solo nonstop transatlantic flight.

1913: Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist famous for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott.

1921: Betty Friedan, American writer and activist, a leading figure in the women's movement in the United States.

1947: Dan Quayle, 44th Vice President of the United States.

Notable Deaths

1983: Karen Carpenter, American singer and drummer of the duo the Carpenters.

1987: Liberace, American pianist, singer, and actor.

2006: Betty Friedan, American writer and activist.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

