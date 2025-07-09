Wednesday Headlines: FOI in Butte, Lemonade for TX, 19th Ave headaches

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, July 9, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Hot and breezy with highs near 90° through the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are likely after 3 PM and could produce gusty winds in excess of 40 mph through the evening.

Hot with isolated showers for Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

New FOIA guidelines in Butte aim to improve transparency and response times

Butte-Silver Bow County has approved a new FOIA policy to streamline public records requests, ensuring timely responses and addressing a decade-old backlog.

From Butte to Texas: Little girl's lemonade stand raises funds after devastating flood

A 10-year-old girl in Butte, Montana, opens a lemonade stand to raise money for a friend’s parents after they lost her in a tragic Texas flood.

Bozeman Residents Face Construction Challenges on South 19th Avenue

Construction on South 19th Avenue in Bozeman continues, causing significant traffic disruptions and complaints as a $1 million paving project is underway.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts about July 9:

1776 - The Sailing of the Delegates: On this day, the Continental Congress officially accepted the Declaration of Independence and sent delegates to various states to inform them of the decision. 1850 - Millard Fillmore Becomes President: Following the death of President Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore was sworn in as the 13th President of the United States. 1944 - The Attack on the German Stronghold in Normandy: During World War II, American forces landed at the strategic town of St. Lo in Normandy, marking the beginning of a significant offensive against German forces. 1976 - The First Space Shuttle Launch Scrubbed: The first planned launch of the Space Shuttle "Enterprise" was scrubbed due to technical difficulties. The shuttle eventually took its first test flight in 1977. 1993 - The "Waco Siege" Ends: The standoff between federal law enforcement agents and followers of the Branch Davidian sect in Waco, Texas, which had lasted for 51 days, ended on this date. 2002 - The International Criminal Court Established: The International Criminal Court (ICC) was established to prosecute individuals for crimes of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. 2005 - London Bombings: A series of bomb attacks on the London public transport system resulted in significant casualties and a reevaluation of security measures in public spaces.

