Wednesday Headlines: Happy Christmas Eve!

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Butte's pre-release center moves to new facility after 42 years in Uptown location
Bozeman honors 6 unhoused individuals who died this year during the longest night memorial service
12 Scams of Christmas: Rental scams can slam doors
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events on December 24th
World War I Christmas Truce (1914)
- The most famous event: Impromptu Christmas truces began along parts of the Western Front, primarily between British and German soldiers
- Soldiers laid down their arms, sang Christmas carols together, exchanged gifts, and even played football (soccer)
- German troops placed candlelit Christmas trees along their trenches and began singing carols
- About 100,000 British and German troops participated in various truces along the front
- This was the only time in military history that peace spontaneously arose from the lower ranks during a major conflict
Other Significant Historical Events:
563 - Byzantine church Hagia Sophia in Constantinople was dedicated for the second time after being destroyed by earthquakes
1822 - French chemist and biologist Louis Pasteur was born
1826 - The "Eggnog Riots" began at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York (also known as the Grog Mutiny)
1865 - The Ku Klux Klan was founded
1905 - The first American-made Christmas movie, "The Night Before Christmas," was produced
1914 - Human voice was first transmitted via radio
1923 - President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree on the White House grounds with electric lights (2,500 red, white, and green bulbs)
1943 - General Dwight D. Eisenhower was appointed supreme commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force during World War II
1951 - Libya became an independent nation
1968 - Apollo 8 astronauts orbited the moon for the first time
1979 - Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan
1990 - The bells of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow rang for the first time since Lenin's death
1991 - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev announced the dissolution of the Soviet Union
Notable Births on December 24th
- Louis Pasteur (1822-1895) - French chemist and microbiologist
- Giovanni Cassini (1625) - Italian astronomer
- Muhammad Rafi (1924-1980) - Legendary Indian playback singer, recorded over 25,000 songs
- Anil Kapoor (1959) - Indian film actor and producer
- Howard Hughes (1905-1976) - American aviator, film producer, and business magnate
- Louis Tomlinson (1991) - British singer, member of One Direction
- Edwin Hubble (1889-1953) - American astronomer
- Dr. William H. Dobelle (1941) - Pioneer in artificial vision technology
Notable Deaths on December 24th
- M.G. Ramachandran (1987) - Tamil cinema actor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, India
- Harold Pinter (2008) - Nobel Prize-winning English playwright
- Vasco da Gama (1524) - Portuguese explorer
Interesting Facts
- December 24th is National Eggnog Day in the United States
- It's also known as Last-Minute Shopper's Day
- People born on Christmas Eve were likely conceived around April 2nd of the same year
- The tradition of NORAD tracking Santa Claus began due to a printing error in a Sears catalog asking children to call Santa
- In 1970, the first airport shopping mall opened at Los Angeles International Airport on this date
