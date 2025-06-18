Wednesday Headlines: Homestead History, Butte softball, Bears in Bozeman

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, June 18, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Temperatures will warm quickly into the low 80s for your Wednesday under sunny skies. A few thunderstorms are likely Thursday ahead of a cold front expected to bring snow to Montana Mountains this weekend.

Sun, showers, and a big cool-down

TOP HEADLINES:

Why are bears frequenting Bozeman? Wildlife officials weigh in

A bear was recently sighted near Bozeman, prompting a search. Local wildlife officials warn that food conditioning can lead to dangerous encounters.

Is Butte Putting Girls' Sports on the Backburner? Community Rallies for Change

Butte residents voice concerns about inadequate softball field conditions for the girls' team at Stodden Park, calling for upgrades and equal treatment.

Historic Parker Homestead faces damage from high winds, owner aims to restore it

Wind damage to the historic Parker Homestead prompts owner Ted Beardsley to seek funding for restoration, preserving a vital piece of Montana's heritage.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts about June 18:

1812 - War of 1812 Begins: The United States declared war on Great Britain on June 18, 1812, marking the start of the War of 1812. The conflict arose from issues including trade restrictions and impressment of American sailors. 1940 - Battle of Britain: On June 18, 1940, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered his famous "Finest Hour" speech, rallying the nation against Nazi Germany as war loomed over Europe. 1979 - SALT II Treaty Signed: On this day, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks II (SALT II) treaty aimed at curbing the arms race between the two superpowers. 1983 - Sally Ride's Historic Flight: On June 18, 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman to fly in space aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger on the STS-7 mission. 1987 - The World's Largest Civil Airliner: The Airbus A320 made its maiden flight from Toulouse, France, on June 18, 1987. The A320 was a pioneer in using digital fly-by-wire controls. 2000 - The Day of the General Assembly: The United Nations held its first-ever International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 18. Music History: On June 18, 2004, the American rock band Green Day released their highly successful album "American Idiot," which became a cultural phenomenon and revitalized punk rock.

