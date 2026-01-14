Wednesday Headlines: January 14, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Koch family ends decades-long operation of opera house after failing to reach agreement with Montana Heritage Commission

Non-alcoholic beers, sober events grow during Dry January in Montana

Montana airport welcomed 2.8 million passengers in 2025, marking 6.3% increase. New flights to Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix coming soon

Ever wanted to run away and join the circus? Now you can learn right here in Bozeman

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting historical facts, notable births, and notable deaths for January 14th:

Historical Events

1644: King Charles I of England is executed after being convicted of high treason. His death marks a pivotal moment in English history, leading to the eventual establishment of the Commonwealth under Oliver Cromwell.

1784: The University of Georgia is established as the first state-chartered university in the United States.

1907: The first Monte Carlo Rally takes place, a famous automobile race that continues to be held annually.

1954: The US Navy nuclear submarine USS Nautilus (SSN-571) is commissioned, the world's first operational nuclear-powered submarine.

1973: President Richard Nixon announces that a cease-fire in Vietnam will begin on January 27, ending direct U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War.

Notable Births

Albert Schweitzer (1875): German theologian, musician, philosopher, and physician; awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1952.

Wes Unseld (1946): American Hall of Fame basketball player, known for his career with the Baltimore Bullets.

Jason Bateman (1969): American actor, director, and producer known for roles in "Arrested Development" and "Ozark."

Emily Watson (1967): British actress recognized for her work in films like "Breaking the Waves" and "The Theory of Everything."

Derek Jacobi (1938): Renowned English actor and director.

Notable Deaths

Carlos Gardel (1935): Famous Argentine singer and composer, a major figure in tango music.

Gale Sondergaard (1950): American actress and the first recipient of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar (1936).

Ian Curtis (1980): Lead singer of the English post-punk band Joy Division, known for his intense performances and tragic death.



