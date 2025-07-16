Wednesday Headlines: July 16, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, July 16, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warmer temps for Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Community Voices Rise: Bozeman Considers Growth Amid UDC Meeting

Bozeman's special six-hour city commission meeting focused on the Unified Development Code (UDC), addressing zoning issues and community growth concerns for the future.

Passion Project: Owners Aim to Transform Butte's Old Steam Plant

Passion Project: Owners Aim to Transform Butte's Old Steam Plant

A couple plans to renovate Butte's historic steam plant, securing $200,000 for repairs to preserve the legacy of the Hansen Packing Plant and host community events.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for July 16:

Historical Facts:

1945: The first atomic bomb was successfully tested in the Trinity test in New Mexico as part of the Manhattan Project, marking the dawn of the nuclear age. 1969: Apollo 11 was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on its mission to land humans on the Moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin would become the first humans to walk on the Moon just a few days later. 1979: Saddam Hussein became the President of Iraq, following the resignation of Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr. This marked the beginning of Hussein's dictatorial rule, which would last for several decades. 1999: The final episode of the television show "The X-Files" aired, concluding a popular series that explored themes of science fiction and conspiracy theories. 2005: The London bombings occurred on this day, when four suicide bombers attacked the city’s public transport system, resulting in 52 civilian deaths and over 700 injuries.

Notable Birthdays:

1886: Jesse Owens, American track and field athlete who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, was born. 1942: Barbara Stanwyck, acclaimed American actress known for her performances in classic films such as "Double Indemnity" and "Meet John Doe," was born (though some accounts list her birth date as July 16, 1907). 1951: Roald Dahl, famous British author known for his children's books like "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Matilda," was born. 1966: Dustin Johnson, American professional golfer and a prominent figure in the sport with multiple major championships, was born. 1971: Will Ferrell, American comedian, actor, and producer renowned for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and various hit films, was born.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

