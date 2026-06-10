Wednesday Headlines: June 10, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, June 10, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Cool Showers & Windy For Wednesday
TOP HEADLINES:
Forest Service Investigation: No barbed wire across public trails in Jefferson County
Forest Service Investigation: No barbed wire across public trails in Jefferson County
Montana drivers buckle up less often than the national average
Montana seatbelt use rate trails national average as summer travel season gets underway
Shakespeare in the Park to open 54th Season
Shakespeare in the Park opens at MSU Duck Pond Wednesday with 'Merchant of Venice'
Former physician sentenced for sexual assault in Missoula
Former physician sentenced for sexual assault in Missoula
Rising oil prices push inflation to highest level since April 2023
Rising oil prices push inflation to highest level since April 2023
USPS proposes rule requiring states to share voter lists for mail-in ballots
USPS proposes rule requiring states to share voter lists for mail-in ballots