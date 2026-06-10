Wednesday Headlines: June 10, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, June 10, 2026:

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TOP HEADLINES:

Forest Service Investigation: No barbed wire across public trails in Jefferson County

Forest Service Investigation: No barbed wire across public trails in Jefferson County

Montana drivers buckle up less often than the national average

Montana seatbelt use rate trails national average as summer travel season gets underway

Shakespeare in the Park to open 54th Season

Shakespeare in the Park opens at MSU Duck Pond Wednesday with 'Merchant of Venice'

Former physician sentenced for sexual assault in Missoula

Former physician sentenced for sexual assault in Missoula

Rising oil prices push inflation to highest level since April 2023

Rising oil prices push inflation to highest level since April 2023

USPS proposes rule requiring states to share voter lists for mail-in ballots