Wednesday Headlines: March 11, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2026:

Wednesday morning forecast: Mar. 11, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

New affordable housing development near Fowler Lane draws concern from Bozeman neighborhood

Butte restaurant owner raises menu prices as tomato costs nearly triple due to tariffs, inflation

MTN reporter shares story of her return to Montana from Dubai amid US-Iran conflict

Bozeman Health plans major expansion to meet population growth

30 Years of Rent: Broadway show hitting the Ellen Theatre

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on March 11



1811 — The Luddite Movement begins in England, as textile workers start smashing industrial machines they feared would destroy their livelihoods — the original "rage against the machine."

1888 — The Great Blizzard of 1888 slams the eastern U.S., killing over 400 people and dumping up to 55 inches of snow in some areas. New York City was brought to a near standstill.

1941 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Lend-Lease Act, allowing the U.S. to supply war materials to Allied nations before formally entering WWII.

1985 — Mikhail Gorbachev is elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union — the man who would ultimately oversee the USSR's dissolution.

1989 — Cops, the groundbreaking documentary-style reality TV show, debuts on Fox.

1990 — Lithuania becomes the first Soviet republic to declare independence from the USSR.

2004 — Coordinated terrorist bombings on commuter trains in Madrid, Spain kill 191 people in one of Europe's deadliest attacks.

2011 — A magnitude 9.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Sendai, Japan, triggering a devastating tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster — one of only two Level 7 nuclear events in history.

2021 — President Biden signs the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law.

🎂 Notable Births on March 11

1811 — Urbain Le Verrier, French mathematician who predicted the existence of Neptune through calculation alone

1903 — Ronald Syme, renowned New Zealand/British historian and classical scholar

1926 — Ralph Abernathy, civil rights leader and Martin Luther King Jr.'s closest associate

1931 — Rupert Murdoch, Australian-American media mogul and founder of News Corp/Fox

1931 — Astor Piazzolla, Argentine tango composer and bandoneon virtuoso

1936 — Antonin Scalia, U.S. Supreme Court Justice and father of "originalist" constitutional interpretation

1950 — Bobby McFerrin, Grammy-winning singer best known for "Don't Worry, Be Happy"

1952 — Douglas Adams, author of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

💀 Notable Deaths on March 11

1955 — Alexander Fleming, Scottish biologist who discovered penicillin — one of the most important medical breakthroughs in history (born 1881)

1957 — Richard Byrd, American admiral and legendary polar explorer (born 1888)

1960 — Roy Chapman Andrews, scientist and explorer who discovered the first known dinosaur eggs and inspired the character of Indiana Jones (born 1884)

1971 — Philo Farnsworth, American inventor widely credited as the father of electronic television (born 1906)

2000 — Herbert Simon, Nobel Prize-winning economist and pioneer of artificial intelligence research (born 1918)

2006 — Slobodan Milošević, former Serbian president and war crimes defendant, found dead in his cell at The Hague (born 1941)

