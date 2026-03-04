Wednesday Headlines: March 4, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Proposed Gravel Pit Near Emigrant Sparks Local Opposition

Emigrant residents oppose proposed 80-acre gravel pit near Yellowstone River, cite quality of life

Fundraiser Saturday to support Butte's Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel

Spirit of Columbia Gardens carousel hosts fundraiser to keep Butte's historic landmark spinning

MTN reporter stranded in Dubai describes missiles flying overhead as U.S. - Iran war erupts

MTN reporter stranded in Dubai describes missiles flying overhead as U.S.-Iran war erupts

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on March 4th



1789: The United States Constitution went into effect as the first Congress met in New York City.

1791: Vermont becomes the 14th state of the United States.

1849: The United Kingdom formally annexes the Punjab region of India.

1877: Rutherford B. Hayes is inaugurated as the 19th President of the United States.

1917: The United States Congress passes the Immigration Act, establishing literacy tests for immigrants.

1933: Franklin D. Roosevelt is inaugurated as the 32nd President of the United States.

1957: Ghana becomes the first Sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from colonial rule.

Notable Births on March 4th

Luis de Góngora (1561–1627): Spanish Baroque lyricist and poet.

Ferdinand Porsche (1875–1951): Austrian automotive engineer and founder of the Porsche car brand.

Chaim Weizmann (1874–1952): Zionist leader and the first President of Israel.

William H. Macy (1950): American actor and director.

Jack Ruby (1911–1967): American nightclub owner who assassinated Lee Harvey Oswald.

Daniel Craig (1968): British actor famous for portraying James Bond.

Notable Deaths on March 4th

Ferdinand Porsche (1951): Austrian automotive engineer and founder of Porsche.

Chaim Weizmann (1952): First President of Israel.

George Washington Vanderbilt II (1914): American businessman and art collector.

Otto Dix (1969): German painter and printmaker.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

