Wednesday Headlines: NWE Colstrip, Community Clothing Closet

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Wednesday forecast: Dec. 10, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

NorthWestern Energy goes to regulators with plans for larger ownership share in Colstrip plant

NorthWestern Energy goes to regulators with plans for larger ownership share in Colstrip plant

Gallatin County Commission to select Rep. Stafman replacement from three finalists next Tuesday

Gallatin County Commission to select Rep. Stafman replacement from three finalists next Tuesday

New bike park coming to Bozeman next to popular Snowfill dog park with spring construction start

New bike park coming to Bozeman next to popular Snowfill dog park with spring construction start

Butte disabilities group launches year-round community clothing closet to serve those in need

Butte disabilities group launches year-round community clothing closet

THAT’S INTERESTING:

List of interesting things that happened on December 10th:

Historical events

1317 — The Nyköping Banquet: King Birger of Sweden imprisons his brothers Valdemar and Eric; they later die in his dungeon.

1817 — Mississippi is admitted to the United States as the 20th state.

1901 — The first Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm (the prizes were established by Alfred Nobel’s will).

1948 — The United Nations General Assembly adopts the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

1950 — Ralph Bunche becomes the first African American to receive the Nobel Peace Prize (ceremony date: Dec. 10).

1967 — Soul singer Otis Redding dies in a plane crash near Madison, Wisconsin (his hit “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” was released posthumously).

Notable births

1815 — Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and early computing pioneer.

1830 — Emily Dickinson, American poet.

1851 — Melvil Dewey, American librarian, inventor of the Dewey Decimal Classification.

1878 — C. Rajagopalachari, Indian statesman and the last Governor-General of India.

1908 — Olivier Messiaen, French composer and ornithologist.

1960 — Kenneth Branagh, Northern Irish actor and director.

1985 — Raven-Symoné, American actress and singer.

Notable deaths

1896 — Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist, industrialist and founder of the Nobel Prizes.

1909 — Red Cloud, prominent Oglala Lakota Sioux leader.

1911 — Sir Joseph Dalton Hooker, British botanist and explorer.

1946 — Walter Johnson, legendary American baseball pitcher; also Damon Runyon, U.S. journalist/author (both died Dec. 10, 1946).

1967 — Otis Redding, American soul singer (plane crash).

1968 — Thomas Merton, American Trappist monk and writer.

2006 — Augusto Pinochet, Chilean general and dictator.

Observances and commemorations

Human Rights Day (UN) — marks adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Dec. 10, 1948).

Nobel Prize Day / Nobel ceremonies — historically tied to Dec. 10 (Alfred Nobel’s death anniversary).

Dewey Decimal System Day (informal observance — honors Melvil Dewey, born Dec. 10).



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

