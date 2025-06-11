Wednesday Headlines: Regional Park developments, Art for alleycats, Ramsay School expansion

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, June 11, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

A few area thunderstorms are likely in western and southwestern Montana for Wednesday afternoon and a few could bring gusty wind and small hail through the evening.

Townhome proposal near Gallatin Regional Park draws mixed reactions

Residents debate housing development plans near Gallatin Regional Park, balancing the need for more homes and the preservation of green space.

Butte-Silver Bow County Approves Park Sale for Ramsay School Growth

Ramsay School near Butte secures land for expansion, addressing the need for proper facilities and hands-on learning opportunities for its 160 students.

From Drab to Fab: Bozeman's Alleys Get a Colorful Makeover

The alleyways of Bozeman are getting a makeover with an all-new alley enhancement project

Discover how Bozeman is transforming its alleys into vibrant art-filled spaces!

Here are some historical facts about June 11:

1776: The Continental Congress appointed a committee to draft the Declaration of Independence. This committee was tasked with creating a statement of the American colonies' intent to separate from British rule. 1805: The Lewis and Clark Expedition, sponsored by President Thomas Jefferson, reached the Pacific Ocean, marking a significant achievement in the exploration of the American West. 1898: During the Spanish-American War, American forces landed in Cuba, leading to the Battle of San Juan Hill, a decisive victory for the U.S. forces. 1963: Civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi. His death galvanized support for the civil rights movement and contributed to increased urgency in the struggle for racial equality. 1979: The first episode of the animated series "The Smurfs" aired, introducing audiences to the small blue creatures and their adventures in a magical village. 1990: The motion picture "Ghost," starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, was released, going on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. 1993: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the government cannot censor information about HIV and AIDS, affirming the right to free speech. 2001: The final episode of the long-running TV series "The X-Files" aired, concluding a show that had a significant impact on popular culture and the television landscape.

