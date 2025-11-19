Wednesday Headlines: Treatment clinic end, data center complaint, grocery theft

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Wednesday forecast: Nov. 19, 2025
TOP HEADLINES:
Bozeman addiction treatment clinic serving 1K clients to close end of November
Bozeman addiction treatment clinic serving 1,000 clients to close in December
Environmental groups challenge Montana data centers over potential customer bill impacts
Environmental groups challenge Montana data centers over potential customer bill impacts
Belgrade woman arrested for stealing $4,000 from grocery store highlights Montana theft trends
Belgrade woman arrested for stealing $4,000 from grocery store highlights Montana theft trends
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events for November 19th
1863 - Lincoln's Gettysburg Address
- November 19, 1863: President Abraham Lincoln delivered the iconic Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Soldiers' National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This 272-word speech, beginning with "Four score and seven years ago," became one of the most memorable and influential speeches in American history.
1620 - Mayflower Reaches Cape Cod
- The Mayflower, carrying the Pilgrims, reached Cape Cod and began exploring the coast.
1805 - Lewis and Clark Expedition
- The Lewis and Clark Expedition, led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, reached the Pacific Ocean, becoming the first European Americans to cross the western United States.
1942 - Operation Uranus
- Soviet offensive began during the Battle of Stalingrad, with 1 million Soviet soldiers encircling the German Sixth Army.
1969 - Apollo 12 Moon Landing
- Charles Conrad and Alan Bean became the 3rd and 4th humans to walk on the Moon.
1985 - Reagan-Gorbachev Meeting
- US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met for the first time, marking a significant moment in Cold War diplomacy.
1977 - Sadat's Historic Visit
- Egyptian President Anwar Sadat began his historic visit to Israel, offering a peace plan to the Israeli parliament.
1980 - Calvin Klein Ad Ban
- CBS banned Calvin Klein's controversial jeans ad featuring 15-year-old Brooke Shields saying "Nothing comes between me and my Calvins."
Notable Births
Political Leaders
- 1831: James A. Garfield - 20th President of the United States
- 1917: Indira Gandhi - India's first and only female Prime Minister
Entertainment & Arts
- 1962: Jodie Foster - Academy Award-winning actress and director (The Silence of the Lambs, Taxi Driver)
- 1961: Meg Ryan - Actress (When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle)
- 1966: Allison Janney - Emmy Award-winning actress (The West Wing)
- 1920: Gene Tierney - Classic Hollywood actress
- 1936: Dick Cavett - Talk show host
- 1933: Larry King - Legendary broadcaster and talk show host
Fashion & Business
- 1942: Calvin Klein - Influential fashion designer
- 1935: Jack Welch - Former CEO of General Electric
Sports
- 1921: Roy Campanella - Baseball Hall of Fame catcher
- 1949: Ahmad Rashad - Former NFL player and sportscaster
Science & Space
- 1956: Eileen Collins - First woman to pilot and command a NASA space shuttle
Notable Deaths
Historical Figures
- 1703: The Man in the Iron Mask - Famous French political prisoner, died in the Bastille
- 2017: Charles Manson - American criminal and cult leader, died in prison at age 83
Cultural Significance
November 19 is also recognized as:
- International Men's Day - Focusing on men's health, gender equality, and positive male role models
- World Toilet Day - UN observance raising awareness about global sanitation issues
- Play Monopoly Day - A fun observance of the classic board game
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.