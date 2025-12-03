Wednesday Headlines: Whitehall UPS woes, Christmas Spiders, Lady of the Rockies

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025:

Wednesday forecast: Foggy and slick this morning

TOP HEADLINES:

Christmas spiders light up downtown Bozeman for 55th year of tradition

Our Lady of the Rockies gift shop finds new home with perfect view

Bozeman real estate agents warn of rising cybersecurity threats

UPS stops deliveries to Whitehall-area residents due to road conditions

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Notable events, births, and deaths that happened on December 3.

Events

1775 — The Grand Union (Continental) Flag is hoisted aboard the Continental sloop Alfred, the first American naval vessel to fly an early U.S. flag.

1854 — Eureka Stockade: a miners’ uprising at Ballarat, Victoria (Australia) becomes a landmark event in Australia’s democratic history.

1967 — The world’s first human-to-human heart transplant is performed by Dr. Christiaan Barnard at Groote Schuur Hospital, Cape Town.

1979 — A crowd surge at a Who concert in Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum kills 11 people in one of the deadliest concert stampedes in U.S. history.

1984 — Bhopal disaster: a gas leak at a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, causes thousands of deaths and long-term injuries — one of the worst industrial disasters ever.

1992 — The first SMS text message is sent (Neil Papworth types “Merry Christmas” from a computer), marking the start of a new era of mobile messaging.

Notable births

1826 — George B. McClellan, American Civil War general and later politician.

1857 — Joseph Conrad, Polish‑born novelist (Heart of Darkness).

1895 — Anna Freud, Austrian‑British psychoanalyst and pioneer of child psychoanalysis.

1960 — Julianne Moore, American actress (Academy Award winner).

1968 — Brendan Fraser, Canadian‑American actor.

1948 — Ozzy Osbourne, English rock singer (Black Sabbath, solo career).

1981 — David Villa, Spanish footballer, prolific striker.

1985 — Amanda Seyfried, American actress.

Notable deaths

1979 — Major Dhyan Chand, legendary Indian field hockey player (three Olympic gold medals).



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

