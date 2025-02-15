West Elementary students aim to get Valentines from all 50 states

BUTTE — It’s Valentine’s Day and some Butte kids at West Elementary School are receiving valentines from across the nation and the world.

In the hallway next to a display of cards decorated with cats, puppies, and hearts, two nine-year-olds read a letter from a 96-year-old southern woman. She tells the students Valentine's Day is special because it's the day her son was born.

West Elementary students get Valentine's wishes from across the U.S.

"I like this project because it makes everybody want to come to school every day and look up to what letters we might get," says Maylee Denny, a third grader and the daughter of one of the teachers who started the project.

For several weeks she and other third graders have been watching the Valentines roll in.

"So, we did a project called 'Spread the Love Near and Far' and we tried to receive a Valentine from all 50 states," says Amanda Denny, the teacher that started the project with a social media campaign.

Collectively students in three classrooms have received over 500 cards, letters, poems, and even gifts.

"We’ve received candy. We’ve received postcards, stickers," says Denny. "I received a succulent from Arizona. Mrs. Quist’s class received a bunch of Nike socks yesterday."

Denny says the project helps students learn about geography as the Valentines contain descriptions of the senders’ home state or nation, but it’s also an exercise in kindness. A card from the Montana State football team thrilled students when they opened it.

"Not only are we studying the states and capitols and doing state projects, but we’re also just learning about the kindness that can come from complete strangers," syas Denny.