West Elementary students get the chance to build home libraries at book fair

BUTTE — Students at West Elementary School in Butte are building their personal libraries on Wednesday, thanks to a partnership between KXLF and the Scripps Howard Foundation.

"I really like it because I’ve never seen half of these books and it’s just like a cool thing to get to choose three free books," says June Todorovich, a sixth grader.

June has been participating in the book fair for years. This time around, she is assisting her little brother with the process.

June and her brother Bode are digging through the piles of brand-new books provided by the “If You Give a Child a Book...” campaign. There are books for all reading levels and for some, it can be pretty tough to choose from the book offerings.

"It’s like, really fun, like picking up, but it’s also kind of like, hard—a hard decision," says Bode Todorovich.

"Yeah! It’s a hard decision, isn’t it?" says June as she rustles her brother's hair and leads him around the corner to another shelf filled with books.

MTN News June and Bode Todorovich take part in the book fair at West Elementary, Feb. 5, 2025

"It doesn’t matter what your background is, we’re just happy that they can go home and they have something to read at night," says Casey Dennehy, a library technician who has been watching over the book fair for four years.

"We always read at bedtime, like my mom reads to me and Bode and we find fun books," says June.

It's that kind of daily habit Casey Dennehy hopes all kids at school can take away from the event.

"I think it’s just good to be able to try to foster life-long readers and if it starts in elementary hopefully it will become a lifetime thing that they can do," says Dennehy.