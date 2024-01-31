West Elementary students receive ‘If You Give a Child a Book’ donation

BUTTE — Free books for local kids: that's the point of our "If You Give a Child a Book..." fundraiser. Last summer, we raised enough money to give every child at two elementary schools three free books to take home.

MTN’s Chet Layman and Meagan Thompson went to West Elementary on Tuesday morning as the students enjoyed a reading and picked out their books—on us.

Each year, KXLF and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read.

