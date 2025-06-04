West Yellowstone Airport unveils long-awaited upgrade after two decades

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — West Yellowstone is a booming tourist destination, attracting around 4 million visitors every year. However, the town's airport has seen little change until now.

"It's a good 20 years overdue," said Doug Barton, a longtime employee at Yellowstone Airport who has worked in its rental car service for approximately 35 years.

Barton has witnessed the airport's growth firsthand. When asked if he's seen the airport get busier over the years, he had a quick reply. "Oh, absolutely. I remember back in the early '90s when we were lucky to do 200 people a month. Now we're doing 400-500 a month."

Growth is one of the major reasons for demolishing Yellowstone Airport’s original terminal, built back in 1965, and building a brand new one.

"This is built for today's needs and future needs," said Jeff Kadlec, Yellowstone Airport manager for 13 years. "We finally have an indoor baggage claim—everyone seemed to like the novelty of the old curbside outdoor baggage claim, but not so much on bad weather days."

Kadlec has been the manager of Yellowstone Airport for 13 years. He explains with the new terminal and the upgrades, travelers will see an increase from 1 to 2 gates, security screening to meet TSA standards, and the ability to have larger aircraft land at the airport.

“We started off with 30-passenger EMB 120 Brasilias. Now we’re flying in the Canadair regional jets, which are 50-passenger jets,” says Kadlec.

Yellowstone Airport, which is owned and operated by the Montana Department of Transportation, sees about 20,000 travelers a year. Construction for the $46 million terminal began in 2022 and finished on May 6. On Wednesday morning, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held, where community members and folks involved in the creation of this new terminal gathered around.

"It's a bit overwhelming," Kadlec expressed during the ceremony. "I just love the support of our town. Our community is so close. It's a little surreal in some ways that we finally got here today."

At the end of the ceremony, Jeff was surprised with a plaque made of red stone from the old terminal— the same red stone that can be found in the new terminal, in one of three artistic elements to preserve history. The red stone wall behind the ticketing counter, the old airport beacon by the gates, and the original Yellowstone Airport sign still greet folks as they disembark.

"Many, many tourists have had their pictures taken under that sign," Barton noted. "It’s a neat sign, and I really appreciate the fact that they did that."

For Doug, preserving the old airport means something more. He works at the rental car counter side by side with his wife, Doris. His cousin and uncle poured the concrete for the original terminal back in the '60s. So, the fact that they’re keeping history alive?

“I’m kind of a part of that old terminal, too. And it’s neat to have the old in with the new,” says Doug.

