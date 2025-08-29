What is there for young adults to do in Great Falls?

Many newcomers to Great Falls may wonder where all of the young adults are. While bars are the most obvious social hubs, locals say there are plenty of other places to meet—if you know where to look.

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

What is there for young adults do in Great Falls?

Brian Thompson, owner and manager of the Hi-Line Climbing Center, said the gym attracts a diverse crowd. "We get a lot of military people, we get a lot of young adults, high school age kids—all the way down to two- and three-year-olds," he explained. The climbing gym has been running for nine years and is a reliable option when Montana's unpredictable weather makes outdoor activities difficult.

"Rain, smoke, you name it—every season has its inclement weather," commented Thompson. "The gym is always 65 degrees and clean air." Still, he noted that attendance reduces during the summer as inhabitants take advantage of Montana's short season for outdoor activity.

Another popular destination for young adults is the Great Falls Ice Plex. Ryan Smith, president of the Great Falls Community Ice Foundation, stated that the rink has strived to accommodate the demand for enjoyable, physical activities. "We've just wrapped up an adult 'learn to play,' where people who have never skated before could come out, get on the ice with hockey gear and everything," he stated.

From adult skating and coaching sessions to public skates, the Iceplex provides year-round opportunities to be active and meet new people.

"Having a consistent place to go and know that weather is not an issue here—it's huge," Smith commented.

Community leaders believe that Great Falls requires a spirit of engagement. "This is a city where you definitely have to be active in how you entertain yourself," according to Thompson.

For young individuals looking to make connections, places like the Hi-Line gym and Iceplex demonstrate that opportunities exist beyond the bar scene—all it takes is a desire to go out and participate.

Such activities include: Newberry concerts, downtown summer jam, farmers markets, axe throwing, escape rooms, trivia nights (Magpie/Celtic Cowboy/Wild Hare), hiking/skiing/outdoor activities, Wheels of Thunder skating rink, laser tag, mini golf, bowling, American hockey, Voyagers baseball, and Electric basketball. If you aren't interested in sports or simply want an alternative free option, there will always be online groups dedicated to interests, and ones waiting to be formed.

Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:

