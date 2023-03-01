Wheatland Memorial to build new hospital in Harlowton

Wheatland Memorial Healthcare has received a $19 million federal grant to build a new hospital and rural healthcare clinic in Harlowton.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will pay for most of the 38,080-square-foot critical access hospital and clinic, which would serve about 2,600 people in the area, according to a joint news release from Wheatland and the USDA.

The hospital is launching a $1 million capital campaign to pay for the last chunk of the $20 million facility, which is expected to open in December 2024. The USDA grant, which comes from the agency's rural development fund, will help pay for construction and upgrades in furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The new facility will feature modern space designed to create a comfortable healing environment for patient care, upgraded electrical and ventilation systems, new furniture and fixtures, and state-of-the-art medical equipment, according to the news release. A&E Design of Billings is designing the new facility.

Wheatland Memorial Healthcare opened in 1951 and has expanded several times over 70 years.

Wheatland Memorial Healthcare is a member of the Billings Clinic affiliate network, which includes 18 hospitals and clinics across Montana and Wyoming. Billings Clinic assisted in the planning and application process for the USDA loan and will also assist in planning the new facility.