Where to drop off your Christmas tree in Butte

BUTTE — Now that Christmas 2023 is behind us, you might be wondering where you can dispose of your tree.

The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department has three sites available where you can drop off your discarded Christmas tree:



Corner of Platinum St and Excelsior Ave.

Corner of Sampson St and Utah Ave.

High Altitude Skating Center lot

The drop-off sites opened on Monday, Dec. 25. All lights, decorations, ornaments, and tinsel must be removed from the tree, and no other trash, garbage, or debris can be left at the drop-off sites.

Anyone with questions can contact Ed Heard at (406) 497-6571.