Where to drop off your Christmas tree in Butte-Silver Bow

Posted at 4:53 PM, Dec 27, 2022
BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department has Christmas tree collection available at four sites this year:

  • Corner of Platinum Street and Excelsior Avenue
  • McGruff Park parking lot
  • Corner of Sampson Street and Utah Avenue
  • High Altitude Skating Center parking lot

A post on the Butte-Silver Bow Facebook page stated that all decorations, lights, ornaments, and tinsel must be removed from trees, and the collection sites will not accept any other trash, garbage, or debris.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Parks and Recreation Department at (406) 497-6571.

