Where’s the snow: Is weather affecting business in Big Sky?

BIG SKY — It may be winter, but it doesn't exactly feel like or look like it.

So, is the warmer weather and limited snow affecting business in Big Sky?

"Less rentals for sure," said Bo Brueck, head of the tuning shop at East Slope Outdoors. "Usually this time of the year, we have more than we currently do."

Big Sky's warm winter impacts local ski rental businesses, but snow forecasts bring hope for the season ahead

This is Brueck's fifth winter in Big Sky and fourth winter season working at East Slope Outdoors.

"There's not much terrain open, so skis aren't getting damaged," he explained. "There are not as many skiers, so there's less total skis needing repair."

Brueck is a skier himself and said he's skied around five days so far this winter.

"Hopefully it's going to snow this week, and I think there's a weather advisory for next week as well."

Brad Niva, the CEO of Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, also hopes more snow is coming.

"Right now, Mother Nature just needs to cooperate," said Niva. "I don't think she got the memo that we need snow."

Niva said Big Sky hosted around 415 thousand visitors last year, and he thinks this winter could be one of the community's best in terms of bookings.

"So, right now, March is actually one of our best months ever," said Niva. "And, we'll have a really strong January and February."

Big Sky was recently named Expedia's number one trending travel destination for 2026.

Yet, Niva added that "snow has to be delivered or else we may see a drop in bookings."

In the meantime, East Slope Outdoors rents snowshoes, ice skates, and more winter gear.

"There's lots to do in Big Sky," said Niva.

