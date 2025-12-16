Whitehall residents concerned about moose wandering neighborhood

WHITEHALL — Residents in a Whitehall neighborhood are concerned about some moose that have been wandering there for the past few weeks.

At least three moose, an adult and two calves, have been seen for the past few weeks in the Rocky Mountain Drive neighborhood. Parents have expressed concern for the safety of their children who walk to a nearby school. Some residents have called Fish, Wildlife and Parks about the animals, but no action has been taken.

“I don’t want anything to happen to the moose and, of course, I don’t want anything to happen to a kid or a dog or something too, so I was hoping, you know, Fish, Wildlife and Parks would relocate them while they’re still young, manageable,” Rose Ann Palakozick said.

FWP told MTN News that it has received calls from that neighborhood concerning the moose, but didn’t elaborate on its response.